The story of BAE can be traced all the way back to 1897, when Dick, Kerr & Company first bought a warehouse to build trams and electric locomotives. In 1905, Dick, Kerr & Company formally became known as the United Electric Car Company Ltd.
And in 1918 they started to manufacture aircraft – and in particular military planes. But it wasn’t until 1960 when a merger produced British Aircraft Corporation, with the site at Strand Road an integral cog in the wheel, producing various sub-assemblies and component. However, the glory days didn’t last and the factory was controversially closed down in 1992.
The whole site was bulldozed in 1994 to make way for what we see today – a mixture of housing, shops and offices.
