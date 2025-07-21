Lancashire Retro: When they bulldozed the old Preston BAE factory on Strand Road through 15 retro pictures

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

BAE Systems had made a home and name for itself in Preston through the years.

The story of BAE can be traced all the way back to 1897, when Dick, Kerr & Company first bought a warehouse to build trams and electric locomotives. In 1905, Dick, Kerr & Company formally became known as the United Electric Car Company Ltd.

And in 1918 they started to manufacture aircraft – and in particular military planes. But it wasn’t until 1960 when a merger produced British Aircraft Corporation, with the site at Strand Road an integral cog in the wheel, producing various sub-assemblies and component. However, the glory days didn’t last and the factory was controversially closed down in 1992.

The whole site was bulldozed in 1994 to make way for what we see today – a mixture of housing, shops and offices.

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: Astonishing pictures of Fulwood through the ages from sports and schools to beauty pageants

Lancashire Retro: 24 of the best pictures of Bamber Bridge in Preston - people and places from the 70s to 90s

37 fabulous old pictures of Preston taken 50 years ago which reveal streets and places you'll remember

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

1. This 1994 image was taken from the Penwortham flyover on to Marsh Lane, looking down Strand Road towards the former BAE site Photo: Neil Cross

National World

Photo Sales

2. Suddenly there was a clear view of St Walburgs Church from Strand Road, as vast buildings were reduced to rubble in 1994 Photo: John Atkinson

National World

Photo Sales

3. Demolition works in 1994 on the former BAE factory on Strand Road, Preston Photo: Archive

National World

Photo Sales

4. One lane of Strand Road in Preston was closed due to the demolition works at the former BAE site. With the level of traffic back in 1994, when the image was taken, it wouldn't have caused such a gridlock like we see today Photo: Archive

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFulwoodSchoolsHousingPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice