With England convincing fans that it was indeed finally coming home, Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final, in which they took an early lead through Luke Shaw only to lose to Italy on penalties. Plus ca change and all that...

Still, it was a brilliant summer of football and, with a slightly newer generation looking to go one better in the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, why not get yourself in the Three Lions mood by taking a look back at some of our best pics from the heady scenes at the Preston Fanzone?