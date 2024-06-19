It's coming home! 56 brilliant pictures of England fans at the Preston Fanzone during Euro 2020

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:39 BST

Ah, Euro 2020... It was, confusingly, a tournament held in 2021 due to the accursed Covid-19 pandemic, but it was a brilliantly exciting tournament nevertheless.

With England convincing fans that it was indeed finally coming home, Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final, in which they took an early lead through Luke Shaw only to lose to Italy on penalties. Plus ca change and all that...

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Still, it was a brilliant summer of football and, with a slightly newer generation looking to go one better in the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, why not get yourself in the Three Lions mood by taking a look back at some of our best pics from the heady scenes at the Preston Fanzone?

Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...

I wish I could go back... 29 throwback retro pics of Preston in the 2000s, from girls' nights out to PNE

28 unbelievable long forgotten pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in 1973 and 1974

I remember my school days... 47 timeless retro pics of 1970s & 1980s Preston schools, students & teachers

I forgot my baby outside in her pram once! 34 retro pics of Preston's Plungington Road in the 1980s & 1990s 

1. Picture by Julian Brown /JPIMedia 03/07/21 Fans watch the 2020 Euro Ukraine v England match at the Preston Fanzone .

National World

Photo Sales

2. Fanzone for the Euros at Preston Flag Market. Back L-R Naomi Covell, Steven Rutherford and Laura Sconce. Front Sam Portillo, Ali Hitchen and Anne Marie Craven.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Picture by Julian Brown /JPIMedia 03/07/21 Fans watch the 2020 Euro Ukraine v England match at the Preston Fanzone .

National World

Photo Sales

4. Fanzone for the Euros at Preston Flag Market.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:LEPEnglandEuro 2020FootballNostalgiaItalyLuke ShawGareth SouthgateEuro 2024GermanyLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.