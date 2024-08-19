If you were in your clubbing prime during the ‘80s and ‘90s you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in Preston's history.
Here are just some of the venues where many residents may have spent their youth. How many of them did you frequent?
Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?
1. Preston nightclubs
How many of these iconic Preston nightspots do you remember? Photo: Archive
2. Corner Club
This stand-outbuilding has been home to many different nightspots over the years - including old Toms Tavern, Nonno's, Corner Club, and Method. Found on Corporation Street, Preston, it enjoyed a surge of popularity back in the day and was a venue often frequented later in the evening after the pubs had kicked out Photo: Kevin McGuinness
3. Tokyo Jo's
Tokyo Jo's on Church Street, Preston is probably the most well-known club in the city's history. Sadly it burnt down in a fire last year and the shell that remained had to be demolished as it was deemed unsafe. Tokyo Jo's has had many names over the years, including Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Lava & Ignite and Evoque. Many a reveller has danced the night away at this iconic Preston nightclub still often referred to as ‘Tokes’ under its various guises Photo: Ian Robinson
4. The Manxman
Preston’s only floating nightspot, the Manxman spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. It also sailed from Fleetwood. Built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company, it ceased service in 1982. It was then brought to dock at Preston and served as a popular entertainments complex until 1991 Photo: Archive