"I remember Ozzy Osbourne and the Falklands War!" 37 amazing retro pics to take you back to Preston in 1982

From Ozzy Osbourne eating a bat live on stage, to the Falklands War taking place and a new British Prince being born, 1982 was quite the year.

By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 13:34 BST

But what was Preston like back in the early ‘80s. Take a trip down memory lane to find out by flicking through our best archive retro pictures of that bygone era in the city’s history.

The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes

1. 1982 Preston

The first ever Preston shopping festival wound up with a grand finale on the Flag Market after a week packed with events to attract the shoppers into town. Hundreds turned up in brilliant sunshine to watch the displays - including this one from the Longridge Majorettes Photo: RETRO

Andrew Newton presents a cheque for £200 to Preston Kidney Research Association chairman Ernest Goring before a football match at St Anthony's Sports Ground, Fulwood. A further cheque was presented for the Pope's visit later in the day by the lads from Fulwood Leisure Centre

2. 1982 Preston

Andrew Newton presents a cheque for £200 to Preston Kidney Research Association chairman Ernest Goring before a football match at St Anthony's Sports Ground, Fulwood. A further cheque was presented for the Pope's visit later in the day by the lads from Fulwood Leisure Centre Photo: RETRO

Tony Craven with sons, Andrew and Christopher, with co-driver Peter Dixon, all of Hoyle Lane, Cottam, Preston, in a 1921 Albert Allweather, took part in the Manchester to Blackpool veteran and vintage run. The event, organised by the Lancashire Automobile Club, is the largest road rally outside of the London to Brighton

3. 1982 Preston

Tony Craven with sons, Andrew and Christopher, with co-driver Peter Dixon, all of Hoyle Lane, Cottam, Preston, in a 1921 Albert Allweather, took part in the Manchester to Blackpool veteran and vintage run. The event, organised by the Lancashire Automobile Club, is the largest road rally outside of the London to Brighton Photo: RETRO

Paul Rainford, 18, (centre), winner of the TSB Preston Closed Table Tennis Championships (youth section) is pictured with runner-up Philip Huggon, 14, (centre left) and others who rook part in the competition at Collins Road, Bamber Bridge

4. 1982 Preston

Paul Rainford, 18, (centre), winner of the TSB Preston Closed Table Tennis Championships (youth section) is pictured with runner-up Philip Huggon, 14, (centre left) and others who rook part in the competition at Collins Road, Bamber Bridge Photo: RETRO

