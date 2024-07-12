I miss those days... 29 awesome throwback retro pictures to transport you back to life in 1980s Preston

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 08:45 BST

Why not take a trip back in time...

For many people, the early 1980s will be a time when they were coming of age properly, exploring the world, and finding their feet as adults. It was an exciting era as well, so take a look at some of our very best archive pictures from Preston in 1983 and 1984 to reminisce about what life looked like back in those days...

These pictures will have you thinking ‘I miss those days’, so see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a weekat Preston's Charter Theatre

2. Just champion... thatâs the Broughton High School gymnastic squads. Pictured here is the victorious under 16s squad, who won their section, and the under 14s, who finished fourth in the Preston Schools Championships. Their combined marks were enough to give them the overall championship.

3. This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know.

4. Every baby is a handful - any mum will vouch for that. But Angela Todd has more problems than most to cope with, for she has 33 tiny tots to take care of. Mrs Todd, of Miller Road, Preston, runs a newly formed mums and toddlers club at the Geoffrey Street Health Centre, off New Hall Lane

