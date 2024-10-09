In 2019, Evoque - the nightclub in Preston which replaced the legendary Tokyo Jo’s - hosted a nostalgia night in tribute to the infamous venue, welcoming back countless Prestonian revellers for an old school night out. Here are a few of our best pictures from that evening...
As one reader said: “Met the mother of my eldest child there!”
Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...
60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades
Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.