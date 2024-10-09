I met the mother of my child in Tokyo Jo's! 37 pics of the reunion party for Preston's most famous nightclub

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th May 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 11:41 BST

Many a local in Preston will recall Tokyo Jo’s with loving fondness.

In 2019, Evoque - the nightclub in Preston which replaced the legendary Tokyo Jo’s - hosted a nostalgia night in tribute to the infamous venue, welcoming back countless Prestonian revellers for an old school night out. Here are a few of our best pictures from that evening...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

As one reader said: “Met the mother of my eldest child there!”

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

1. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 A group pose for a picture on the dancefloor Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

2. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 Melissa Gallagher, Milly Chamberlain, Chloe Porter and Jessica Adamson Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

3. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 General view of the exterior Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

4. Picture by Julian Brown 18/04/19 Queuing up to get in the club Former nightclub 'Tokyo Jo's' returns for a night of nostalgia at its former home, now called Evoque, Preston

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:first personNostalgiaPrestonNightclubsLancashireNewsletterREADERLEPSchoolsFootball
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice