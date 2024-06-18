I love those old school cars... 35 astonishing retro pics to transport you back to Preston in the 1950s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:40 BST

Take a trip back in time...

These images may almost seem like they’re from a different planet, but then again they are, in fact, Preston as you’ve likely never seen it before: a Preston from a different decade, a different century, and a different Millennium.

1. Nile Street, Preston c.1956 Nile Street was situated just off the north side of Church Street, almost opposite Manchester Road. The decorative element above the doorway seen on the left was a very common feature in the town. The type became known as 'Preston ears' Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

Nile Street was situated just off the north side of Church Street, almost opposite Manchester Road. The decorative element above the doorway seen on the left was a very common feature in the town. The type became known as 'Preston ears'

3. Fishergate, Preston B&W Postcard c.1956 Dennis Taken from an elevated location on the Lancashire Evening Post office building. The light colored frontage of the British Home Stores is seen at the far left of the image. Also seen at the top right is the spirelet of the Gas Company Offices that were swept away in 1965 to make way for the entrance to St. Georges Shopping Centre.

4. Busy Shopping Scene on Friargate, Preston, in 1957

