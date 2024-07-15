I can't get my head around these 31 historic retro pics of Preston in 1949 & 1950, including Queen Elizabeth

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:26 BST

Some of these shots date back an astonishing 75 years...

These images are all from 1949 and 1950, giving you a glimpse of what life in Preston looked like at the halfway point of last century.

I can’t get my head around some of these incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. The Queen visits Preston March 29th 1949

National World

National World

2. Amateur gardeners shopping at Preston Market on April 16 1949

National World

National World

3. Passengers thronged on Preston railway station in 1950 heading to Fleetwood to catch the ferry to the Isle of Man for their holiday

National World

National World

4. Workmen cleaning leaves from Avenham Park paths, in Preston, in October 1949

National World

National World
