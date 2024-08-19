What’s more, it’s scary to think that these pictures are all from an era before England had even won a World Cup! Nevertheless, take a trip back in time to see what things in the city looked like some 70 years ago.

These images will have you syaing: “I barely recognise my own city!”

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

1 . North End fans at Wembley 1954 fa cup football fans National World Photo Sales

Lancaster Rd. Preston Image provided by A. E. Shaw for the Cotton Town digitisation project www.cottontown.org Alfred Shaw ran a photography business with his father John, in Blackburn. Most of their photos were taken around 1900-1910. John had moved to Blackburn from East Anglia c. 1860 and worked as a blacksmith. John developed an interest in photography and he and Alfred went all over the North West of England and beyond taking scenic views. Many of these were made into postcards. Most of the Shaw collection was donated to Blackburn & Darwen Council following Alfred's death in 1954.

Railway Bridge, Preston