What’s more, it’s scary to think that these pictures are all from an era before England had even won a World Cup! Nevertheless, take a trip back in time to see what things in the city looked like some 70 years ago.
These images will have you syaing: “I barely recognise my own city!”
2. Lancaster Rd. Preston Image provided by A. E. Shaw for the Cotton Town digitisation project www.cottontown.org Alfred Shaw ran a photography business with his father John, in Blackburn. Most of their photos were taken around 1900-1910. John had moved to Blackburn from East Anglia c. 1860 and worked as a blacksmith. John developed an interest in photography and he and Alfred went all over the North West of England and beyond taking scenic views. Many of these were made into postcards. Most of the Shaw collection was donated to Blackburn & Darwen Council following Alfred's death in 1954.
Railway Bridge, Preston Image provided by A. E. Shaw for the Cotton Town digitisation project www.cottontown.org
The Public Hall, Preston Image provided by A. E. Shaw for the Cotton Town digitisation project www.cottontown.org The building is seen with the later addition of glass and iron canopies. When these canopies were first added to the Hall they were critcised as being gaudy and spoiling the elegant profile of the building. They were removed in the 1950s
