Cheers! 53 incredible retro pictures of Preston's historic and beloved pubs from down the years
Famously, Preston once famously boasted 460 pubs.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
And while that is, unfortunately, no longer the case after years of seemingly constant pub-closures (there are now fewer than 30,000 pubs in the entire UK), we decided that what better way to enjoy a trip down memory lane than by taking a look through our best archive pictures of forgotten Preston pubs from eras gone by.
