News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Arise, Sir Knight! 41 old school retro pictures of the old Camelot Theme Park in its 1980s and 1990s heyday

This portal into Medieval times delighted North West families for almost three decades.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:51 GMT

From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012. Welcoming over 500,000 people a year at its peak, we cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls…

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other retro content…

Derelict and abandoned: 11 of Preston’s biggest eyesores, from historic pubs and BHS to the Harris Institute

17 historic retro pictures of old school Preston shops in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

18 retro pictures of life in Chorley back in the late 1980s, including students, schools, and Chorley FC

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

1. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

2. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s

3. Camelot Theme Park

Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

4. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:North WestPrestonBHSChorley