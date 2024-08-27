62 ancient retro pictures of 1955 Preston, from Queen Elizabeth II to old school streets

This collection of retro archive pictures from Preston in 1955 is incredible

Depicting life as it was some 69 years in the past, it even includes a few rare images of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to the city. Take a look...

1. Thomas Croft's brickworks, in Preston, circa 1955

2. 1955 Pleasant Street in Preston, scene of a 'slum-clearance order'. On the right are four houses which have had a face lift

3. Canal Basins, Preston c.1955 Looking south towards Marsh lane bridge from the west bank adjacent to Leighton Street coal yards.

4. Duke of Cambridge pub outing, Preston 1955 Coach trip from the regulars of the Duke of Cambridge Pub. Among the group that day were Tommy Parker (standing with Trilby hat and demob suit) Arthur Robinson is on Tommy's right (with open shirt) and Dick Taylor (kneeling on far right)

