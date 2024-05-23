From the vibrant and colourful procession through the city centre to the costumes, dancing, and drums, this year’s Preston Caribbean Carnival is gearing up to thrill spectators once again, enabling the city’s creative Caribbean spirit to emerge.

A great day out for the whole family, from the procession to the fun day in Moor Park, Preston Caribbean Carnival features something for everyone. And, with plenty of people having had the date circled in their diaries for months now, here we take a look back at last year’s edition. Can you spot any familiar faces?