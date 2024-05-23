From the vibrant and colourful procession through the city centre to the costumes, dancing, and drums, this year’s Preston Caribbean Carnival is gearing up to thrill spectators once again, enabling the city’s creative Caribbean spirit to emerge.
A great day out for the whole family, from the procession to the fun day in Moor Park, Preston Caribbean Carnival features something for everyone. And, with plenty of people having had the date circled in their diaries for months now, here we take a look back at last year’s edition. Can you spot any familiar faces?
Still fancy a bit more retro? Check out some of your other recent pieces...
I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers
I miss the 1980s... 24 nostalgic retro pictures of life in 1980s Preston, from North End to old school pubs
Bamber Bridge like you've never seen it before... 24 incredible retro pics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s
I remember the days before hair extensions & Turkey teeth... 39 pics of 2000s Preston, from clubs to A Levels
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.