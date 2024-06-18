51 jaw-dropping old school pictures of nights out and beer-thirsty drinkers at The Stanley Arms in Preston

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:28 BST

A proper pub in the town centre, The Stanley Arms has hosted some incredible nights down the years.

Take a look back at some of the rowdiest, from old school shin-digs to more contemporary soirees from recent years.

1. Revellers enjoy a drink in the Stanley Arms, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Kelvin Stuttard

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

2. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: Garry Cook @gazcook

3. Photo Neil Cross, Paul Butcher from The Stanley Arms, Preston

National World

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

4. The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook)

The Stanley (Credit: Garry Cook) Photo: Garry Cook @gazcook

Related topics:PrestonNostalgiaSchoolsStudentsTeachersLancashirePubs

