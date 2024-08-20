While that may not quite be possible, you can take a trip down memory lane by exploring our collection of archive pictures of Chorley schools from back in the 1990s.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

1 . Young historians in Chorley have been preparing for a cross-channel trip to take a first-hand look at the horrors of the frontline. Pupils Robert Heaton and Scot Hamer, from Southlands High School, are pictured with a Vickers machine gun National World Photo Sales

2 . Budding young chess stars from all over Chorley have been pitting their wits against each other in the name of friendship. More than 70 youngsters from eight primary schools all over the town answered a challenge from local police to join forces in the friendly competition, held at Holy Cross Lower School National World Photo Sales

3 . Is it a bird? Is it a boy? Actually it was twelve-year-old Sean Spircer at the Leyland Playscheme back in August 1993. Retro is not sure what exactly Sean was meant to be, but it was obviously something on the theme of flight. Can anyone fill in the details? National World Photo Sales