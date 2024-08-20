50 mind-blowing retro pictures of 1990s Chorley schools, from Coppull to Southlands and St Peter's

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:24 BST

Ah, I wish I could go back to school...

While that may not quite be possible, you can take a trip down memory lane by exploring our collection of archive pictures of Chorley schools from back in the 1990s.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Take a look...

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the L.E.P’s free football emails

Still looking for a bit more nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent retro picture collections...

16 bass-pumping retro pics of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

21 demolition jobs showing a changing Preston landscape, from Deepdale and flats to hospitals

Travel back in time with these 49 retro pics of Preston in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools

33 nostalgic retro pictures of Preston's Ribbleton Hall High School back in the 1980s, 1990s & 2000s

31 fascinating historic images of local life in Preston and Chorley in the late 1980s

37 old school retro pics of Preston streets & vehicles in the 1960s, including throwback cars and shops

1. Young historians in Chorley have been preparing for a cross-channel trip to take a first-hand look at the horrors of the frontline. Pupils Robert Heaton and Scot Hamer, from Southlands High School, are pictured with a Vickers machine gun

National World

Photo Sales

2. Budding young chess stars from all over Chorley have been pitting their wits against each other in the name of friendship. More than 70 youngsters from eight primary schools all over the town answered a challenge from local police to join forces in the friendly competition, held at Holy Cross Lower School

National World

Photo Sales

3. Is it a bird? Is it a boy? Actually it was twelve-year-old Sean Spircer at the Leyland Playscheme back in August 1993. Retro is not sure what exactly Sean was meant to be, but it was obviously something on the theme of flight. Can anyone fill in the details?

National World

Photo Sales

4. Traditional brass band - Adlington and Rivington Brass Band - is preparing to celebrate its 125th birthday with a concert starring international opera star Amanda Roocroft, who hails from Chorley. Amanda's dad Roger Roocroft is treasurer of the band

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsChorleyNewslettersPrestonNostalgiaPreston North EndPoliceDeepdaleTravel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.