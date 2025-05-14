47 unbelievable retro pics take 50 years ago which focus on 1975, from schools to Weightwatchers

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th May 2025, 13:01 BST

Take a trip down memory lane...

Almost half-a-century in the past at this point, 1975 was a year at the apex of a heady time in the UK, so here we put together a bumper collection of our best archive pictures from life in Preston during that exciting era.

ICYMI: 26 Preston City Centre photos taken in the 1990s including shops, streets and pubs

19 memorable moments from lost nightclub Squires in Preston back to the 90s and 00s

37 fascinating pictures taking you right back to the 60s and 70s in South Ribble's Leyland

For a warm spot of Lancashire nostalgia, sign up for our LEP retro newsletter

Just great! That was the unanimous verdict of 36 Lancahsire scouts, just back from the 14th world scout jamboree in Norway when they arrived back at Preston bus station. The lads were part of a 1,600-strong delegation of scouts from the United Kingdom

1. Preston in 1975

Just great! That was the unanimous verdict of 36 Lancahsire scouts, just back from the 14th world scout jamboree in Norway when they arrived back at Preston bus station. The lads were part of a 1,600-strong delegation of scouts from the United Kingdom Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A grand finale on Preston Market marked another successful play scheme organised over the holidays by the council's leisure and amenities committee. It was in the form of a fair especially for the children of the five centres in and around Preston making up the play scheme

2. Preston in 1975

A grand finale on Preston Market marked another successful play scheme organised over the holidays by the council's leisure and amenities committee. It was in the form of a fair especially for the children of the five centres in and around Preston making up the play scheme Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Foundary workers Joe Carter, George Eccleston and Michael Cawood roll out one of the final castings as Preston's last iron foundary - John Booths - closes its doors on Derby Street

3. Preston in 1975

Foundary workers Joe Carter, George Eccleston and Michael Cawood roll out one of the final castings as Preston's last iron foundary - John Booths - closes its doors on Derby Street Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33

4. Preston in 1975

The seven local musicians who form the Caribbean Steel Band are busy rehearsing for one of the high spots of their year, when they will lead a dancing procession of people through Preston for the Caribbean carnival. The members of the band are Steven Peters, 38; John Doway, 36; Ralph Fontaine, 33; Sammy Daley, 30; Ken Matthews, 41; Joe Irish, 32; and James Harper 33 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPubsNostalgiaLancashireLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice