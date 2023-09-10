News you can trust since 1886
Less than Cristiano Ronaldo's weekly wage: Preston North End's 19 most expensive signings of all time adjusted for inflation

The current era of football is dominated by financial muscle, eye-watering transfer fees, and nine-figure buyout clauses.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST

But it bares remembering that plenty of football clubs, Preston North End included, are far more economically restrained, largely operating in the realms of hundreds of thousands rather than millions. In fact, PNE’s club record signing of Milutin Osmajic recently arrived for a fee of just over £2m. For context, Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns £3.6m per week in Saudi Arabia.

But what if we adjust a few of PNE’s historic transfer fees to take inflation into account? Well, you get the following list of Preston’s 19 most expensive transfers of all time…

Preston North End's most expensive transfers of all time (adjusted for inflation)

PNE vs Cardiff City, Saturday 18th April 2009 - PNE won the match 6-0 Neil Mellor releases the trigger

2. Neil Mellor - £1.55m from Liverpool in August 2006 (£2.54m today)

PNE vs Cardiff City, Saturday 18th April 2009 - PNE won the match 6-0 Neil Mellor releases the trigger Photo: David Hurst

Preston North End's Tom Bayliss (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston. Credit: Jason Cairnduff/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

3. Tom Bayliss - £2m from Coventry in August 2019 (£2.42m today)

Preston North End's Tom Bayliss (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston. Credit: Jason Cairnduff/NMC Pool/PA Wire. Photo: Jason Cairnduff

David Healy causes a few problems playing for Preston North End against Rotherham United at Deepdale

4. David Healy - £1.24m from Manchester United in January 2001 (£2.2m today)

David Healy causes a few problems playing for Preston North End against Rotherham United at Deepdale Photo: KEVIN McGUINNESS

