31 old school retro pictures of Preston's Yates's wine bar and pub down the decades, from 1980s parties to 2000s nights out

Yates’s was quite the popular watering hole back in the day.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

And so, in honour of the venue, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of merrymakers at Yates’s down the decades.

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton

1. Preston's Yates's

Enjoying the Millennium fun in Yates' s jWine Lodge, Preston, are this group of revellers from Ashton Photo: RETRO

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this?

2. Preston's Yates's

Andy Palmer, landlord of Yates's Wine Lodge, Preston, which has lowered its prices for bitter and lager saving drinkers approximately fifty pence - anyone remember this? Photo: RETRO

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston

3. Preston's Yates's

The Mayor and Mayoress of Preston, Coun. Joe and Enid Hood, and Davina Dickson from Yates's Wine Lodge, celebrate the pub chain's 144th birthday party in Preston Photo: RETRO

Best of friends enjoying their night out at Yates's Wine Lodge in Preston

4. Preston Yates's

Best of friends enjoying their night out at Yates's Wine Lodge in Preston Photo: RETRO

