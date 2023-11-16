Old school: amazing collection of 17 retro pictures to take you back to Walton-le-Dale in the 1990s and 2000s

2 . Walton-le-Dale from 1990 to 2009

Mature "students" took to the streets of Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale for a fancy dress pub crawl to raise money for a child with cerebral palsy. Dressed as pupils of the legendary St Trinian's, the football team of Walton-le-Dale's Sir Robert Peel pub, plus the parents of wheelchair-bound Joshua Newsham and frends, toured the area's pubs to boost an appeal to send the seven-year-old to Hungary's Peto Institute so he can receive their revolutionary intensive physiotherapy treatment Photo: RETRO