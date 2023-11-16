News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Old school: amazing collection of 17 retro pictures to take you back to Walton-le-Dale in the 1990s and 2000s

1990 and 2009 can seem worlds apart...
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT

Here we take a look back at life in Walton-le-Dale between the years of 1990 and 2009, so have a flick through some of our best archive pictures from those two decades below...

Fancy taking another trip down memory lane? Check out some of our other retro content…

Fascinating collection of 47 historic retro images of life in Preston back in 1975, including schools, Weightwatchers, sports, and strikes

23 throwback retro pictures of life in Penwortham in the early 1980s, from schools and clubs to and local landmarks

Bumper collection of 41 retro pictures of Preston schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

Some of the performers from the Walton Le Dale High School christmas production Snowzone. Singer Beccy Jones (back) with dancers Nicola Allan (left) and Loretta Robinson (right) and juggler Alexa Randell.

1. Walton-le-Dale from 1990 to 2009

Some of the performers from the Walton Le Dale High School christmas production Snowzone. Singer Beccy Jones (back) with dancers Nicola Allan (left) and Loretta Robinson (right) and juggler Alexa Randell. Photo: LINDSEY NORTH

Photo Sales
Mature "students" took to the streets of Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale for a fancy dress pub crawl to raise money for a child with cerebral palsy. Dressed as pupils of the legendary St Trinian's, the football team of Walton-le-Dale's Sir Robert Peel pub, plus the parents of wheelchair-bound Joshua Newsham and frends, toured the area's pubs to boost an appeal to send the seven-year-old to Hungary's Peto Institute so he can receive their revolutionary intensive physiotherapy treatment

2. Walton-le-Dale from 1990 to 2009

Mature "students" took to the streets of Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale for a fancy dress pub crawl to raise money for a child with cerebral palsy. Dressed as pupils of the legendary St Trinian's, the football team of Walton-le-Dale's Sir Robert Peel pub, plus the parents of wheelchair-bound Joshua Newsham and frends, toured the area's pubs to boost an appeal to send the seven-year-old to Hungary's Peto Institute so he can receive their revolutionary intensive physiotherapy treatment Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley

3. Walton-le-Dale from 1990 to 2009

A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
10 year old Pheobe Akroyd of Walton le Dale on her dads 1992 Vespa at the Vintage Motor Scooter Club rally at the South Ribble Motor Museum

4. Walton-le-Dale from 1990 to 2009

10 year old Pheobe Akroyd of Walton le Dale on her dads 1992 Vespa at the Vintage Motor Scooter Club rally at the South Ribble Motor Museum Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPenwortham