3 . Fulwood 1975-1979

Forty-three pupils of Fulwood Kennington CP School with their certificates, badges and T-shirts awarded by the British Amateur Athletic Association for their efforts in a sponsored walk which raised almost £370 to help finance our British team for the Montreal Olympics. The awards were presented by Mr Graham Nash, manager of Fulwood Leisure Centre who himself will be going to Montreal as a hockey referee Photo: RETRO