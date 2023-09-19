News you can trust since 1886
37 historic retro pictures of Fulwood in the 1970s, including Fulwood Barracks, pubs, and a visit from Queen Elizabeth II

For many it may seem like just yesterday, but the mid- to late-’70s are almost 50 years ago now...
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 08:52 BST

So today we’re taking a look at some of our best archive pictures of Fulwood in that long-ago but beloved era...

The Queen visits Preston Kimberley, the six-week-old labrador, was presented to the Queen at Fulwood Barracks in 1979

1. Fulwood 1975-1979

The Queen visits Preston Kimberley, the six-week-old labrador, was presented to the Queen at Fulwood Barracks in 1979 Photo: JP

John McLellan and Pamela Booth, both aged 10, enjoy the fun of a bonfire night at Preston Amounderness Round Table's bonfire at Lytham Road, Fulwood

2. Fulwood 1975-1979

John McLellan and Pamela Booth, both aged 10, enjoy the fun of a bonfire night at Preston Amounderness Round Table's bonfire at Lytham Road, Fulwood Photo: RETRO

Forty-three pupils of Fulwood Kennington CP School with their certificates, badges and T-shirts awarded by the British Amateur Athletic Association for their efforts in a sponsored walk which raised almost £370 to help finance our British team for the Montreal Olympics. The awards were presented by Mr Graham Nash, manager of Fulwood Leisure Centre who himself will be going to Montreal as a hockey referee

3. Fulwood 1975-1979

Forty-three pupils of Fulwood Kennington CP School with their certificates, badges and T-shirts awarded by the British Amateur Athletic Association for their efforts in a sponsored walk which raised almost £370 to help finance our British team for the Montreal Olympics. The awards were presented by Mr Graham Nash, manager of Fulwood Leisure Centre who himself will be going to Montreal as a hockey referee Photo: RETRO

Members of a choir assemble in Fulwood - recognise anyone?

4. Fulwood 1975-1979

Members of a choir assemble in Fulwood - recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO

