37 cute pics of Preston kids at school in the 2000s, from Cuerden Church & St Joseph's to Farington Primary

By Jack Marshall, Claire Lark
Published 8th Sep 2022, 08:20 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:15 BST

It may be the time of year when schools are breaking up, but what’s wrong with a little nostalgia?

This time of year is bound to bring back memories of new uniforms, fresh haircuts and new stationary.

So, we’ve dug into the archives to find memorable line-up pictures of reception children from Perston in the day.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Cuerden Church School's reception class, in Bamber Bridge, near Preston

1. First day at school

Cuerden Church School's reception class, in Bamber Bridge, near Preston Photo: Neil Cross

Mrs Powell's class 2 reception at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Preston

2. First day at school

Mrs Powell's class 2 reception at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

Reception class at St Francis Catholic Primary in Goosnargh

3. First day at school

Reception class at St Francis Catholic Primary in Goosnargh Photo: Donna Clifford

Our Lady and St Gerard's RC Primary School in Lostock Hall, near Preston

4. First day at school

Our Lady and St Gerard's RC Primary School in Lostock Hall, near Preston Photo: Neil Cross

