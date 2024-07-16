The brainchild of William Cross, a local solicitor, Winckley Square was originally established as a restricted development and exclusive residential area, overseen by Cross and his wife in 1801.

He took the square's name from the former owner Thomas Winckley, from whom the site was purchased, with the square's gardens originally comprised of private plots owned by residents.

Later it became a public park, which included the Sir Robert Peel statue being erected by public subscription in 1852. More recently Winckley Square underwent a £1.2m restoration to reassert its place as the jewel in the crown of Preston.

A wet Winckley Square in Preston, still looking elegant. Pictured here in 1973

A moody and atmospheric Winckley Square in Preston, pictured here in 1973

Several old trees were felled in Winckley Square, Preston, back in 1985 as part of an effort to spruce up the gardens and restore them to their original appearance. One of the trees severely pruned by the woodsmen was believed to have been planted nearly 200 years ago by a proud father to celebrate the birth of his son