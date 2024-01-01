Indulge in a little late 1990s nostalgia with our best archive pictures from that heady era - after all, what was better than the '90s?
1. PHOTO - NEIL CROSS Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. CONTACT Carol 424112. - fox
2. Preston's new style music festival started off on a high note. Hundreds of balloons were released on the town's Flag Market to mark the opening of PrestFest. At the launch three local bands - TCR, Tripitaka and Blue - and singer-songwriter Dave Gardener performed. That follwed the opening speech by Frank Sanderson, vice-chairman of the festival organisers Propeller Promotions. Local musicians who have been a part of Preston's music scene for the past 40 years were invited to attend
3. The Look After Yourself Team with their leader Trinder Jit at St. Thomas' Centre, Preston
4. Children are setting up a bumper sale of signed football shirts and other goods in their bid to raise more than Â£1,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley. They have approached their favourite football teams, including Preston North End, Blackpool and Liverpool, to sign shirts and footballs to be auctioned at Priory High School in Penwortham, near Preston