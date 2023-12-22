News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

33 retro pictures of historic Preston in 1969, from St George’s Shopping Centre to the Railway Station

Let’s take a trip back in time...
By Jack Marshall , Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 08:24 GMT

...all the way to 1969. From the first-ever Concorde test flight and 350,000 music fans attending Woodstock to the first man landing on the Moon, it was quite a year. Here’s what it looked like in Preston.

Still fancy some more retro? Check out these other recent pieces…

Back to school! 45 retro pictures of Preston school starters from down the years

51 retro pictures of Preston to take you back to 1983, from theatre and schools to North End and Fishergate

41 retro pictures of Preston in 1996, including David Moyes, North End, the Euros, and local schools

Traffic control box at the junction of Lancaster Road and Church Street, Preston, March 8, 1969.

1. Preston in 1969

Traffic control box at the junction of Lancaster Road and Church Street, Preston, March 8, 1969. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Preston Bus Station During Construction 1969 Showing the south end of the construction site Photo by Norman Askew. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ © Preston Historical Society.

2. Preston in 1969

Preston Bus Station During Construction 1969 Showing the south end of the construction site Photo by Norman Askew. Image courtesy of the Preston Historical Society. www.prestonhistoricalsociety.org.uk/ © Preston Historical Society. Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
Many thanks to Malcolm Rae, from Fulwood, for today’s Looking Back photo. Malcolm writes: “This is a photograph of a group of Casualty staff at Preston Royal Infirmary in 1969, which includes myself as a student nurse.”

3. Preston in 1969

Many thanks to Malcolm Rae, from Fulwood, for today’s Looking Back photo. Malcolm writes: “This is a photograph of a group of Casualty staff at Preston Royal Infirmary in 1969, which includes myself as a student nurse.” Photo: Malcolm Rae

Photo Sales
The Bull Ring, St. George's Shopping Centre, Preston 1969. Photo taken by Norman Askew and courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

4. Preston in 1969

The Bull Ring, St. George's Shopping Centre, Preston 1969. Photo taken by Norman Askew and courtesy of Preston Digital Archive Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMoonDavid Moyes