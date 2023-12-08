News you can trust since 1886
31 incredible retro images of Preston life in 1995, from St George's Centre and Comic Relief to local schools and police

Take a trip back in time with us.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 08:45 GMT

The destination? Preston in 1995 – here are our best retro archive pictures of a bygone era which is almost 30 years in the past at this point...

A team of gymnasts proved they had the right balance to win a string of awards in the North West Individual Championships. Five members of the Garstang School of Gymnastics competed in Liverpool against hundreds of other hopefuls. Pictured: Lisa Pendlebury, 10, gets a lift from fellow gymnasts (left to right) Francesca Cookson, from Lea, Preston; Emma Nichlson, 15, from Blackpool; and Amy Burke, 12, from St Michaels

A team of gymnasts proved they had the right balance to win a string of awards in the North West Individual Championships. Five members of the Garstang School of Gymnastics competed in Liverpool against hundreds of other hopefuls. Pictured: Lisa Pendlebury, 10, gets a lift from fellow gymnasts (left to right) Francesca Cookson, from Lea, Preston; Emma Nichlson, 15, from Blackpool; and Amy Burke, 12, from St Michaels Photo: RETRO

It's penalty shoot-out time for these kids enjoying the end of the summer playscheme held at Fulwood Leisure Centre in Preston

It's penalty shoot-out time for these kids enjoying the end of the summer playscheme held at Fulwood Leisure Centre in Preston Photo: RETRO

A new youth club has risen from the remains of a derelict and burned-out scout hut - thanks to the persistence of youngsters and supporters. Members of the Larches Youth Club Association are celebrating the end of their three-year battle to restore the former Catforth Road scout hut and turn it into the Phoenix Youth Club for young people in the area. It was opened by the Mayor of Preston

A new youth club has risen from the remains of a derelict and burned-out scout hut - thanks to the persistence of youngsters and supporters. Members of the Larches Youth Club Association are celebrating the end of their three-year battle to restore the former Catforth Road scout hut and turn it into the Phoenix Youth Club for young people in the area. It was opened by the Mayor of Preston Photo: RETRO

David Rigby featured in the Guardian in around 1995 following complaints of speeding in Leyland.

David Rigby featured in the Guardian in around 1995 following complaints of speeding in Leyland. Photo: RETRO

