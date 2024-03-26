31 exclusive retro pics of Leyland back in the 1980s, including schools, pet shows, karate, and local theatre

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:04 GMT

The destination? Leyland in the 1980s. With historic images of everything from local primary and secondary schools, comedians, and pet shows to karate, theatre, and churches, take a look at our collection of the best pictures from life in Leyland 40 years back...

The Children in Need appeal netted an estimated £5. And in Lancashire the response to the appeal saw Leyland comedian Phil Cool joining in the fund-raising. Along with the Mayor of South Ribble, Coun Jerry Jenkinson, he opened an event in Leyland which included appearances by the Evening Post band and the Leyland Morris Men

The glory days of the stage have been recreated by students from a Leyland college in a nostalgic look at the 1920s and 30s. The students from Runshaw Tertiary College presented Gerswhin Cabaret, featuirng hits from the shows including I Got Rhythm and Summertime

Pupils at a Leyland school could jump through hoops after netting a top sports trophy. The fifth year girls' netball team from St Mary's High School took first place in the Northern finals of the Knights of St Columbia Youth Cup. The girls knocked out St Cuthbert's of Bolton 9-3 and St Joseph's of Horwich 12-1 before beating local namesakes St Mary's of Chorley 9-5 in the final. The team will now go on to the national finals

Some of the cast of The Boyfriend get a breath of fresh air during rehearsals of the musical, which is being performed by pupils of St Mary's High School, Leyland. Centre front are the two main characters, Polly Browne, played by Catherine Knight, and Tony, played by Eddie McCormack

