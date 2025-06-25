30 fantastic pictures from 1969 and 1970 in Preston which remind us of long gone days

This is the picture collection takes us back to 1969 and 1970.

Take a trip down the nostalgic street that is memory lane and see what Preston life looked like.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Starkie's Corner, Lancaster Rd. Preston 1970 Colour Postcard

2. Preston Marine Cadets, Garstang Road c.1970 100 Mile charity relay run from Gretna Green to Preston. The lorry was kindly supplied by a well known haulage company Chris Miller of Preston. Left to Right: ?, Craig Bland,?, ?, ?, ?, Steve Shaw, Pete Mc Murrough. Preston Digital Archive

3. LP - PRESTON 26-02-18 SUB Exterior of shop and view of Friargate, Preston, early 1970's (maybe?) Margaret Mason in her florist, with a Mother's Day display at 85 Friargate, Preston.

4. Preston Digital Archive Follow Moor Park Avenue, Preston 1970 Photograph by the late Norman Harrison (1926 - 1999) courtesy of Paul Harrison from the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

