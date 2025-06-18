1 . 1995 Preston

Get out your dancing shoes... the good times are about to roll again for Preston's pop teenies. Youngsters were heartbroken last year when a nightclub's teenagers-only rave nights stopped rolling after fears over bullying. Now the Monday night action is back on at Tokyo Jo's in the town centre. The teens pictured above are clearly very happy to be back at the nightclub for Teen Rage Photo: RETRO