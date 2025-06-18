31 amazing picture memories of Preston in 1995 cataloguing life, people and places during a memorable era

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:40 BST

These wonderful pictures wrap up one year in a memorable decade.

We are talking 1995 - 30 years ago when people and places were snapped by our photographers. You might be pictured...

ICYMI: 44 nostalgic pictures of 1948 in Preston cataloguing life, people and places

19 evocative century old photos which capture Preston as it was in 1925

29 fantastic scenes of nostalgia which take you back to Preston in the late 1970s

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Get out your dancing shoes... the good times are about to roll again for Preston's pop teenies. Youngsters were heartbroken last year when a nightclub's teenagers-only rave nights stopped rolling after fears over bullying. Now the Monday night action is back on at Tokyo Jo's in the town centre. The teens pictured above are clearly very happy to be back at the nightclub for Teen Rage

1. 1995 Preston

Get out your dancing shoes... the good times are about to roll again for Preston's pop teenies. Youngsters were heartbroken last year when a nightclub's teenagers-only rave nights stopped rolling after fears over bullying. Now the Monday night action is back on at Tokyo Jo's in the town centre. The teens pictured above are clearly very happy to be back at the nightclub for Teen Rage Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Model Marc Crumpton, who was last year voted the face of 1995, spikes his hair to the amusement of Craig Buglass.

2. Preston 1995

Model Marc Crumpton, who was last year voted the face of 1995, spikes his hair to the amusement of Craig Buglass. | submit

Photo Sales
A team of gymnasts proved they had the right balance to win a string of awards in the North West Individual Championships. Five members of the Garstang School of Gymnastics competed in Liverpool against hundreds of other hopefuls. Pictured: Lisa Pendlebury, 10, gets a lift from fellow gymnasts (left to right) Francesca Cookson, from Lea, Preston; Emma Nichlson, 15, from Blackpool; and Amy Burke, 12, from St Michaels

3. 1995 Preston

A team of gymnasts proved they had the right balance to win a string of awards in the North West Individual Championships. Five members of the Garstang School of Gymnastics competed in Liverpool against hundreds of other hopefuls. Pictured: Lisa Pendlebury, 10, gets a lift from fellow gymnasts (left to right) Francesca Cookson, from Lea, Preston; Emma Nichlson, 15, from Blackpool; and Amy Burke, 12, from St Michaels Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
It's penalty shoot-out time for these kids enjoying the end of the summer playscheme held at Fulwood Leisure Centre in Preston

4. 1995 Preston

It's penalty shoot-out time for these kids enjoying the end of the summer playscheme held at Fulwood Leisure Centre in Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLEPNewsletterNostalgiaPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice