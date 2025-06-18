We are talking 1995 - 30 years ago when people and places were snapped by our photographers. You might be pictured...
Get out your dancing shoes... the good times are about to roll again for Preston's pop teenies. Youngsters were heartbroken last year when a nightclub's teenagers-only rave nights stopped rolling after fears over bullying. Now the Monday night action is back on at Tokyo Jo's in the town centre. The teens pictured above are clearly very happy to be back at the nightclub for Teen Rage Photo: RETRO
Model Marc Crumpton, who was last year voted the face of 1995, spikes his hair to the amusement of Craig Buglass. | submit
A team of gymnasts proved they had the right balance to win a string of awards in the North West Individual Championships. Five members of the Garstang School of Gymnastics competed in Liverpool against hundreds of other hopefuls. Pictured: Lisa Pendlebury, 10, gets a lift from fellow gymnasts (left to right) Francesca Cookson, from Lea, Preston; Emma Nichlson, 15, from Blackpool; and Amy Burke, 12, from St Michaels Photo: RETRO
It's penalty shoot-out time for these kids enjoying the end of the summer playscheme held at Fulwood Leisure Centre in Preston Photo: RETRO