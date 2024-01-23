News you can trust since 1886
29 retro pictures of Preston music fans at gigs, from Manic Street Preachers to Jason Donovan and Ian Brown

Preston has played host to some incredible musical talent down the decades.

By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

From Manic Street Preachers and Plan B to Ian Brown and Editors, Preston music fans have had the opportunity to see some cracking gigs in their home city. After all, are there many better things than seeing your favourite band live? Here are a few of our best archive pics of retro Preston gigs from down the years.

1. I'm a celebrity fans at the Jason Donovan concert at the Preston Guild Hall in 2008

2. The Human League at the Preston Guild Hall in 2004

3. Enjoying their night out at the UB40 gig at Preston Guild Hall in 2010

4. Catching Plan B at 53 Degrees in 2010

