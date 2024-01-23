29 retro pictures of Preston music fans at gigs, from Manic Street Preachers to Jason Donovan and Ian Brown
Preston has played host to some incredible musical talent down the decades.
From Manic Street Preachers and Plan B to Ian Brown and Editors, Preston music fans have had the opportunity to see some cracking gigs in their home city. After all, are there many better things than seeing your favourite band live? Here are a few of our best archive pics of retro Preston gigs from down the years.
