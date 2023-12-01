News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

29 retro pictures of 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s Preston Christmas parties, including boozy work do’s and North End

It’s Xmas party time.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT

And so here we take a look back at a few party scenes from down the decades in Preston. With the festive season just kicking into gear, take a look at our best archive pics of how party people did it back in the day.

Looking for a bit more nostalgia? Check out these other retro pieces…

Massive collection of 47 historic retro pictures of Preston schools, students, and teachers back in the 1970s and 1980s

37 historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1950, from cinemas, streets, and cars, to shops, parks, and houses

24 amazing nostalgic retro pictures of 1980s Preston, from North End and the Harris Library to local pubs

Youth and Community and Adult Education at Lancashire County Council enjoy their 2004 Christmas party

1. 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s Preston Christmas parties

Youth and Community and Adult Education at Lancashire County Council enjoy their 2004 Christmas party Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The annual Preston North End Christmas party - this one in 1997

2. 1980s, 1990s, 2000s Preston Christmas Parties

The annual Preston North End Christmas party - this one in 1997 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Angela Crook and Julie Harbot at a Christmas party at Barton Grange Hotel in 2009

3. 1980s, 1990s, 2000s Preston Christmas Parties

Angela Crook and Julie Harbot at a Christmas party at Barton Grange Hotel in 2009 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Julie Murray, Stuart Iddon, Edward Barnes and Richard Howarth at Barton Grange Hotel for a Christmas party in 2009

4. 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s Preston Christmas parties

Julie Murray, Stuart Iddon, Edward Barnes and Richard Howarth at Barton Grange Hotel for a Christmas party in 2009 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Preston