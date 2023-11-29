Massive collection of 47 historic retro pictures of Preston schools, students, and teachers back in the 1970s and 1980s

What better way to get back in the mood for school than by taking a look at Preston’s academic institutions in eras gone by.
And so, without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures of Preston schools back in the 1970s and 1980s.
Still fancy some more retro? Check out these other recent pieces…
1. Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s
A recent Government report stated that too many teenagers leave school without being able to write intelligble messages. The Evening Post put this group of fourth formers at Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, to the test - they had to write a letter to Miss Marilyn Smith, training officer in the personnel department at Preston Council. Pictured are some of the participants: Julie Caldwell, Louise Plumbley, Michael Potter, Julian Knowles, Jill Rigby, Timothy Worsley, Paul Marshall, Eleanor Thorpe and Ian Roberts Photo: RETRO
2. Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s
The start of the Preston 10-miler, organised by Preston Harriers at Ashton-on-Ribble High School. The race which, after three years, is developing into one of the most popular local 10-mile races, again attracted a large field of 1,150 runners Photo: RETRO
3. Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s
Teenage athlete Mark Howarth received the shock of his life when he went to school. In front of all his friends during morning assembly at St Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, headmaster Joseph Connelly told him: "You're off to Spain in a couple of weeks." For Mark, 14, has been chosen to represent Great Britain in the International Federation of Catholic Schools Games in Caruna Photo: RETRO
4. Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s
This team of gymnasts proved unstoppable when they took on a town's best athletes. For the girls from Ashton High School in Preston leapt, rolled and twisted their way to four of the five titles in the town's school's gymnastic competition Photo: RETRO