24 amazing nostalgic retro pictures of 1980s Preston, from North End and the Harris Library to local pubs

For many, the ‘80s were a heady time.
Defined by stunning music, epic films, a technological boom, and the kind of fashion that you just had to be there to appreciate, it truly was a golden era. Here we take a look at what life was like back in Preston in the 1980s...
Also, be sure not to miss…
1. Preston in the 1980s
Preston-born magician Johnny Hart (left), who has performed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, came down to earth with a bump at the magicians convention in Blackpool. Pictured above Johnny compares notes with Tom Owen from Blackpool Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in the 1980s
An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in the 1980s
Do you recognise this scene, dating from 1985? It’s Avenham Lane, Preston, at the junction with Syke Street and Oxford Street. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Photo: Preston Digital Archive
4. Preston in the 1980s
Local history lessons were top of the agenda for a community group. The Polyaccess Community Programme, based at Lancashire Polytechnic, held a local history day at Plungington Community Centre, in Preston. Speakers talked about the Preston of years gone by, making particular reference to Plungington Photo: RETRO