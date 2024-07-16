29 exclusive pictures to take you back to Preston in 1966 and 1967 when England were last World Cup winners

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 11:57 GMT

With Gareth Southgate’s boys sadly unable to bring home the first men’s international football trophy since the ‘60s, here the take a trip down memory lane to a time when the players were kings of the world.

With that in mind, here are our very best retro archive pictures of Preston life, people, jobs, and sights from 1966 and 1967.

I can’t get my head around some of these incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Football Finalists, Ribbleton Hall School, Preston. April 18, 1967 picture outside Deepdale

2. Friargate, Preston c.1967 Clearing the way for the new intersection of Ringway. Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

3. Immigrant Class, Preston Parish Church School. November 14, 1967.

4. The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960's - 1970's 1967 (4th Birthday Celebrations) Sunday 19th - Saturday 25th February - Jan Timmerman, the Dutch ladies' hairdressing champion, working with his model, former Miss World, Ann Sidney, at a Hair fashion Show in Preston. On the left is Mr Vin Miller, a well known Preston hair stylist. 900 Persons attended.

