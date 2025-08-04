27 wonderful picture memories of Preston back in 1999 as we prepared for a new Millennium
It’s just a year away from the new Millennium, the Euro has just been launched, and Preston North End are on the verge of topping the old Second Division to seal their return to the second tier of English football.
The year 1999 was an exciting one in general, defined by New Labour verve and widespread anticipation in Britain, so here we take a look back at some of the best pictures of life in Preston and Lancashire from that heady era...
ICYMI: 21 nostalgic photos of Blackpool shops and department stores from decades past taking you inside and out
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.