27 throwback retro pictures of Preston teachers and primary and secondary schools' Class of 2010

Were you either at school or had a child in school in 2010?

If so, there's a good chance you'll spot some familiar faces in this collection of pictures. All taken in various Preston schools, both primary and secondary, these retro archive pictures are a glimpse into the days days of some of the city's many students. Take a look..

1. Pupils from Christ The King High School, Frenchwood, and the bike/smoothie maker which they won after competing in the Preston Schools Sports Partnership Challenge. They are, from left, Azaak Rushton, Simran Singh, David May, Angelika Reczek and Bekkah Miller Photo: David Hurst

2. Preston Schools Girls 6-A-Side Indoor Football Tournament league winners, Our Lady and St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Fulwood Photo: David Hurst

3. Local schoolchildren were giving racism the red card at Preston North End Football Club. Ilyas Patel the PNE social inclusion officer and Rebecca Barnes the year 4 class teacher at St. Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Deepdale, with pupils Layla Carlisle, Luke Cogle, Matthew Lewis and Aaliyah Shah Photo: Kevin McGuinness

4. A total of 11 Preston schools and around 110 children, aged 10 and 11, took part in a mini hockey tournament. The cup competition was fiercely fought with Longsands Community Primary School and St Lawrence Church of England Primary School going to a penalty shoot out in the semi-finals Photo: Archive

