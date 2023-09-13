27 retro pictures to take you back to 1990s Broughton, from primary and secondary schools to Prime Minister John Major

2 . Broughton in the 1990s

Around 350 walkers and runners set off from Broughton Club on Whittingham Lane, Broughton, to take part in a round-Preston walk, organised by the West Lancashire group of the Long Distance Walkers' Association and the Preston group of the Rambers' Association. All money raised through the sponsored walk went to the Evening Post's Magic Million Appeal and St Catherine's Hospice. Photo: RETRO