27 retro pictures to take you back to 1990s Broughton, from primary and secondary schools to Prime Minister John Major

For many, the ‘90s feel like yesterday...
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST

An era of real nostalgia, the ‘90s are famous for style, music, and and air of change. Have a look through some of our best archive images of Broughton during that heady era.

Pupils at Broughton School who are campaigning to try to stop a new bypass being built on their doorstops. Michelle Taylor, Michelle Price, Robert Billington, Heather Lindsay, Christopher Percy and Edward Carefoot. January 1995

Pupils at Broughton School who are campaigning to try to stop a new bypass being built on their doorstops. Michelle Taylor, Michelle Price, Robert Billington, Heather Lindsay, Christopher Percy and Edward Carefoot. January 1995

Around 350 walkers and runners set off from Broughton Club on Whittingham Lane, Broughton, to take part in a round-Preston walk, organised by the West Lancashire group of the Long Distance Walkers' Association and the Preston group of the Rambers' Association. All money raised through the sponsored walk went to the Evening Post's Magic Million Appeal and St Catherine's Hospice.

Around 350 walkers and runners set off from Broughton Club on Whittingham Lane, Broughton, to take part in a round-Preston walk, organised by the West Lancashire group of the Long Distance Walkers' Association and the Preston group of the Rambers' Association. All money raised through the sponsored walk went to the Evening Post's Magic Million Appeal and St Catherine's Hospice.

Performers from the local amateur dramatic groups who have recently won awards. (From left) Christine Johnstone, Jane Tudor and Melvyn Carter from Preston Drama Club, Kath Longworth and Jane Rawkins representing the Grimsargh Players, Don Stephenson, and David Colley from the Broughton Players

Performers from the local amateur dramatic groups who have recently won awards. (From left) Christine Johnstone, Jane Tudor and Melvyn Carter from Preston Drama Club, Kath Longworth and Jane Rawkins representing the Grimsargh Players, Don Stephenson, and David Colley from the Broughton Players

Wombles came out in force all over Lancashire for National Spring Clean Day. And the pupils from Broughton High School certainly turned out in style to brighten up Broughton.

Wombles came out in force all over Lancashire for National Spring Clean Day. And the pupils from Broughton High School certainly turned out in style to brighten up Broughton.

