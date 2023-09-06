News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Station Road in Bamber Bridge closed following commercial building fire
Train carrying 40 passengers crashes into tractor on level crossing
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

27 retro pictures of Preston North End in the 1970s, including Sir Tom Finney, Deepdale fans, and Sir Bobby Charlton

After four wins in five games to start the Championship season, things are looking up at Preston North End.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

And so, in celebration of PNE’s barnstorming start to the campaign, why not take a trip down memory lane to take in the sights of Deepdale back in the ‘70s...

Be sure not to miss some of our other retro pieces…

Taking you back to retro 1990s Penwortham with 23 amazing pictures of everything from schools and sports to mums and MPs

33 historic pictures of retro Preston back in 1969, including sports, St George’s Shopping Centre, and the Railway Station

Back to school! 47 historic retro pictures of Preston schools in the 1970s and 1980s

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck celebrates scoring for PNE

1. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck celebrates scoring for PNE Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 QPR keeper Phil Parkes jumps high to gather the ball

2. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 QPR keeper Phil Parkes jumps high to gather the ball Photo: COPY

Photo Sales
Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw

3. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck (11) is congratulated after scoring - the TV cameras can be seen above the old West Stand

4. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck (11) is congratulated after scoring - the TV cameras can be seen above the old West Stand Photo: COPY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Bobby CharltonPreston North EndDeepdalePrestonMPsPenwortham