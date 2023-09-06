27 retro pictures of Preston North End in the 1970s, including Sir Tom Finney, Deepdale fans, and Sir Bobby Charlton
After four wins in five games to start the Championship season, things are looking up at Preston North End.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
And so, in celebration of PNE’s barnstorming start to the campaign, why not take a trip down memory lane to take in the sights of Deepdale back in the ‘70s...
Be sure not to miss some of our other retro pieces…
Taking you back to retro 1990s Penwortham with 23 amazing pictures of everything from schools and sports to mums and MPs
33 historic pictures of retro Preston back in 1969, including sports, St George’s Shopping Centre, and the Railway Station
1 / 7