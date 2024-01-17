News you can trust since 1886
27 retro pictures of late 1970s Preston, from North End and Les Dawson to Bing Crosby and Caribbean Carnival

It's incredible to think that these pictures date back 45 years at this stage.

By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT

Famous as quite the era in itself, the late 1970s was a time of change and expanding horizons. With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive pictures to get a feel for what life looked like in Preston during that era.

1. Panto chorus girls appearing in Goldilocks and Three Bears at the Charter Theatre, Preston. From left: Jane Mitchell, Fulwood, Preston; Debbie Smyth, St Annes; Marie Preston, of Blackpool; Sue Boardman of Grange Park, Blackpool; Debbie Mitchell, Farington Moss, near Preston; Kelly Francis, North Shore, Blackpool

2. The newly formed Preston Youth Bowling team. Front, from left: Paul Newsham, Barry Sutton, John Nowell, Andrew Fairclough, Peter Hadfield, Keith Bond. Back: Philip Scott, Jimmy Turner, Thomas Ashcroft, Glen Swarbick, Mick Nelson, Stephen Halsall, Roy Hatsell (manager)

3. Trade unionists on strike at the Preston Council depot in Argyll Road keep warm on the picket line Winter of Discontent January 22, 1979

4. Locals at the Ram's Head Hotel, Tarleton, near Preston, threw a mammoth 56,000 darts in a three-day game, all to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy. Picture shows Trevor Stringfellow and Steven Lathom taking their turn, watched by other members of the team (from left) Derek Howarth, Graeme Iddon, Graham Rimmer, Graham Cooper, George Tiffin, Kevin Rimmer (scorer)

