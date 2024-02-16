News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

27 retro pictures of 1970s Preston North End, from Sir Tom Finney and Deepdale fans to Sir Bobby Charlton

After four wins in five games to start the Championship season, things are looking up at Preston North End.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT

And so, in celebration of PNE’s barnstorming start to the campaign, why not take a trip down memory lane to take in the sights of Deepdale back in the ‘70s...

Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

43 retro pics of nights out at old school Preston nightclubs from Tokyo Jo's and The Manxman to Lava & Ignite

37 old school retro pics of Preston life in 1950, from cinemas, streets & cars, to shops, parks & houses

17 retro pics of 1970s, 1980s & 1990s Preston shops, including Sam Allardyce, Fishergate & St George's Centre

31 old school retro pictures of Preston from 1995 to 1999, from Miss UK & politicians, to North End & clubs

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck celebrates scoring for PNE

1. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck celebrates scoring for PNE Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 QPR keeper Phil Parkes jumps high to gather the ball

2. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 QPR keeper Phil Parkes jumps high to gather the ball Photo: COPY

Photo Sales
Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw

3. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck (11) is congratulated after scoring - the TV cameras can be seen above the old West Stand

4. Preston North End in the '70s

Preston North End V QPR March 25th 1972 Alan Tarbuck (11) is congratulated after scoring - the TV cameras can be seen above the old West Stand Photo: COPY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Bobby CharltonPreston North EndDeepdalePrestonMPsPenwortham