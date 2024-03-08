27 retro pics of Chorley life in the early 1990s, from schools to celebrities like Princess Anne & Ken Dodd

Today we take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:40 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 07:46 GMT

And the destination in early ‘90s Chorley. With the dawning of the new decade and the excitement of the ‘90s slowly building, we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of Chorley during that heady era.

This boss gets his beard shaved off for Derian House. March 1991

1. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

This boss gets his beard shaved off for Derian House. March 1991 Photo: Submitted

People's champion Steve Cram jogged into a Chorley school to help raise cash for children's charities. The former world record holder dropped into Southlands High School as part of a cross-Britain race to raise awareness for Children in Needs day

2. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

People's champion Steve Cram jogged into a Chorley school to help raise cash for children's charities. The former world record holder dropped into Southlands High School as part of a cross-Britain race to raise awareness for Children in Needs day Photo: RETRO

Santa was making his rounds in Chorley with police horse Viscount - much to the delight of these excited children

3. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

Santa was making his rounds in Chorley with police horse Viscount - much to the delight of these excited children Photo: RETRO

Model fund-raisers took to the catwalk to generate cash for a £1m medical training centre in Chorley. The fashion show, which was organised by Eccleston Parish Council, attracted scores of wellwishers. Pictured here are some of the models with five-year-old Rebecca Caunce, front

4. Life in Chorley 1990-1993

Model fund-raisers took to the catwalk to generate cash for a £1m medical training centre in Chorley. The fashion show, which was organised by Eccleston Parish Council, attracted scores of wellwishers. Pictured here are some of the models with five-year-old Rebecca Caunce, front Photo: RETRO

Related topics:ChorleyPrincess AnnePrestonPenworthamDavid Moyes