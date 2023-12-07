News you can trust since 1886
27 long lost retro pictures to take you back to 1968 Preston, from the railway station and Fishergate to sports and pubs

Take a trip down memory lane.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:26 GMT

Famed for cultural highlights, music, film, and fashion, the late ‘60s were a different world altogether, so take a glimpse of what Preston was like back in those days through our gallery of archive pictures from that era.

1967 - Miss Teen Queen and runner up with Miss Preston North End 1967 - 1968 at Top Rank nightclub, in Preston, from- Vin Sumner collection

1. 1968 Preston

1967 - Miss Teen Queen and runner up with Miss Preston North End 1967 - 1968 at Top Rank nightclub, in Preston, from- Vin Sumner collection Photo: Other

Barbara Castle, Meeting in Preston. Barbara Castle as Minister for Transport was In office from the 23rd of December 1965 to the 6th of April 1968

2. 1968 Preston

Barbara Castle, Meeting in Preston. Barbara Castle as Minister for Transport was In office from the 23rd of December 1965 to the 6th of April 1968 Photo: PDA

Preston Railway Station, July 24, 1968 Pic Preston Digital Archive on Flickr

3. 1968 Preston

Preston Railway Station, July 24, 1968 Pic Preston Digital Archive on Flickr Photo: submit

The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960s - 1970s Competition winner poses with PNE Player Ernie Hannigan. Miss Teen Queen 1968. Event sponsored by 'Clearasil' skin cleanser.

4. 1968 Preston

The Vin Sumner Collection - The Top Rank Ballroom, Preston, 1960s - 1970s Competition winner poses with PNE Player Ernie Hannigan. Miss Teen Queen 1968. Event sponsored by 'Clearasil' skin cleanser. Photo: n/a

