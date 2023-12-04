News you can trust since 1886
19 retro pictures of classic Preston nightclubs in the 1980s and 1990s, including Squires, The Warehouse, Feel, and Fives

As becomes clear in the pictures below, there were plenty of fun-filled nights out to be had in Preston back in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:40 GMT

From rave nights to student-favourite superclubs, Preston has been home to some truly iconic venues over the years and, if you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s, you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city’s history. Here are a few standout venues – how many of them did you used to frequent?

A picture taken from the back of the main stage at Feel. Probably the biggest and most successful dance club night in Preston’s history, Feel was a ‘super club’ that was based at the University of Central Lancashire venue from January 1994 to 2005 and was renowned across the country

Preston’s only floating nightspot, the Manxman spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool. It also sailed from Fleetwood. Built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company, it ceased service in 1982. It was then brought to dock at Preston and served as a popular entertainments complex until 1991

Tokyo Jo's on Church Street, Preston is probably the most well-known club in the city's history. Sadly it burnt down in a fire last year and the shell that remained had to be demolished as it was deemed unsafe. Tokyo Jo's has had many names over the years, including Top Rank, Clouds, Easy Street, Lava & Ignite and Evoque. Many a reveller has danced the night away at this iconic Preston nightclub still often referred to as ‘Tokes’ under its various guises

