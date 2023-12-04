19 retro pictures of classic Preston nightclubs in the 1980s and 1990s, including Squires, The Warehouse, Feel, and Fives
As becomes clear in the pictures below, there were plenty of fun-filled nights out to be had in Preston back in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:40 GMT
From rave nights to student-favourite superclubs, Preston has been home to some truly iconic venues over the years and, if you were in your clubbing prime during the 80s and 90s, you were lucky enough to enjoy some of the best loved nightspots in the city’s history. Here are a few standout venues – how many of them did you used to frequent?
