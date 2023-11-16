27 historic retro images of life in Fulwood in the 1980s, from local schools to Royal Preston Hospital and the barracks
Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
… to Fulwood in the mid- to late-’80s. A time before the more modern cultural explosions of the ‘90s, the 1980s was nevertheless revolutionary in its own right, so take a look at our best archive pictures of life in Fulwood back in that era.
For those keen on more retro nostalgia…
27 incredible retro pictures of Preston in the mid 1980s, from Fishergate and schools to pubs and Gail from Coronation Street
Cheers! 53 incredible retro pictures of Preston's favourite historic pubs and best bars from down the years
21 old school retro pictures of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the ages, from the 1960s to the 1990s
1 / 7