News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

27 historic retro images of life in Fulwood in the 1980s, from local schools to Royal Preston Hospital and the barracks

Take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT

… to Fulwood in the mid- to late-’80s. A time before the more modern cultural explosions of the ‘90s, the 1980s was nevertheless revolutionary in its own right, so take a look at our best archive pictures of life in Fulwood back in that era.

For those keen on more retro nostalgia…

27 incredible retro pictures of Preston in the mid 1980s, from Fishergate and schools to pubs and Gail from Coronation Street

Cheers! 53 incredible retro pictures of Preston's favourite historic pubs and best bars from down the years

21 old school retro pictures of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the ages, from the 1960s to the 1990s

Fat Sam's gang finally caught up with the slickest schoolboy in town, Bugsy Malone. But the "gunning down" of Bugsy was just part of the fun as youngsters at St Thomas More High School, Fulwood, look forward to their fothcoming play

1. Fulwood 1985-1989

Fat Sam's gang finally caught up with the slickest schoolboy in town, Bugsy Malone. But the "gunning down" of Bugsy was just part of the fun as youngsters at St Thomas More High School, Fulwood, look forward to their fothcoming play Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A couple of youngsters pay a visit to the Lancashire Evening Post,Fulwood to be New reporters for the day. Jan 1986

2. Fulwood 1985-1989

A couple of youngsters pay a visit to the Lancashire Evening Post,Fulwood to be New reporters for the day. Jan 1986 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Staff from Morrisons in the Guild Hall Arcade take instruction from a soldier before tackling the army assault course at Fulwood Barracks in aid of the National Children's Home.

3. Fulwood 1985-1989

Staff from Morrisons in the Guild Hall Arcade take instruction from a soldier before tackling the army assault course at Fulwood Barracks in aid of the National Children's Home. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Girls from a Preston dance school are rehearsing hard for a big moment on stage with a professional ballet company. The girls, all members of the Barbara Saunders-Jones Dance School, Fulwood, have been chosen to supplement the Lewis London Ballet Company when it performs Sleeping Beauty at the Charter Theatre. Girls taking part are: Emma Arkwright, Catherine Anticliffe, Lisa McDade, Amy Craig, Jennifer Stirrup, Joanne Taylor, Marie Cuffe, Sarah Green, Helen Carter, Janine Cunnington, Helen Latham, Elizabeth Barber and Nicola Crossley

4. Fulwood 1985-1989

Girls from a Preston dance school are rehearsing hard for a big moment on stage with a professional ballet company. The girls, all members of the Barbara Saunders-Jones Dance School, Fulwood, have been chosen to supplement the Lewis London Ballet Company when it performs Sleeping Beauty at the Charter Theatre. Girls taking part are: Emma Arkwright, Catherine Anticliffe, Lisa McDade, Amy Craig, Jennifer Stirrup, Joanne Taylor, Marie Cuffe, Sarah Green, Helen Carter, Janine Cunnington, Helen Latham, Elizabeth Barber and Nicola Crossley Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodPreston