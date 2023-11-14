News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

27 incredible retro pictures of Preston in the mid 1980s, from Fishergate and schools to pubs and Gail from Coronation Street

What an era the mid-’80s was...
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT

From Thatcher and the Miners’ Strike to Live Aid and Wham!, the mid-’80s was certainly an eventful era to say the least, so check out some of our best archive pictures of Preston back in those days.

Still hankering for a little more retro? Check out these recent pieces…

Cheers! 53 incredible retro pictures of Preston's favourite historic pubs and best bars from down the years

21 old school retro pictures of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the ages, from the 1960s to the 1990s

33 old school historic retro pictures of life in Preston in 1974, from North End and bands to politics and trains

These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a weekat Preston's Charter Theatre

1. Preston in the mid-1980s

These seven dancers are among a cast of 50 being put through their paces in rehearsal for the Preston Musical Comedy Society production of Oklahoma, which runs for a weekat Preston's Charter Theatre Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A group of enterprising youngsters from a Preston youth club are planning to set themselves on fire... with their do-it-yourself dance routine. Girls from Fulwood Catholic Youth Club have formed their own dance troupe, and with help from their 20-year-old leader, Paula McDonagh, they are aiming for the top in the disco dancing world.The 19 youngsters, aged between 10 and 14, have been meeting twice a week

2. Preston in the mid-1980s

A group of enterprising youngsters from a Preston youth club are planning to set themselves on fire... with their do-it-yourself dance routine. Girls from Fulwood Catholic Youth Club have formed their own dance troupe, and with help from their 20-year-old leader, Paula McDonagh, they are aiming for the top in the disco dancing world.The 19 youngsters, aged between 10 and 14, have been meeting twice a week Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Teenage athlete Mark Howarth received the shock of his life when he went to school. In front of all his friends during morning assembly at St Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, headmaster Joseph Connelly told him: "You're off to Spain in a couple of weeks." For Mark, 14, has been chosen to represent Great Britain in the International Federation of Catholic Schools Games in Caruna

3. Preston in the mid-1980s

Teenage athlete Mark Howarth received the shock of his life when he went to school. In front of all his friends during morning assembly at St Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, headmaster Joseph Connelly told him: "You're off to Spain in a couple of weeks." For Mark, 14, has been chosen to represent Great Britain in the International Federation of Catholic Schools Games in Caruna Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing

4. Preston in the mid-1980s

An afternoon of fun and music could mark the turning point for the residents of a strife-torn flats complex. Their summer festival may not have been as lavish or big as many Lancashire carnivals but in many ways it was more important. For the people who live in three high-rise blocks on Moor Lane, Preston, it was an important step towards creating community spirit in a place where it has been sadly lacking. Pictured: A group of lads calling themselves 'Level One' gave demonstrations of breakdancing Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Preston