27 historic pictures of life in Preston and Lancashire in 1999, including schools and Preston North End
It’s just a year away from the new Millennium, the Euro has just been launched, and Preston North End are on the verge of topping the old Second Division to seal their return to the second tier of English football.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
The year 1999 was an exciting one in general, defined by New Labour verve and widespread anticipation in Britain, so here we take a look back at some of the best pictures of life in Preston and Lancashire from that heady era...
Be sure not to miss…
23 retro pictures of Bamber Bridge in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, including football, churches, and petrol stations
23 retro images of life in Preston back in 1994, from schools and clubs to police and Preston North End
Page 1 of 7