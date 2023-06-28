2 . Life in Preston in 1999

These sure footed youngsters certainly know their way around and they have medals to prove it. For pupils from St Pius X Preparatory School in Fulwood picked up a bevy of awards at the Preston Primary School's orienteering festival. Pictured: Felicity Thompson and James Mercer, overall winners, with other members of the St Pius X team. From left, Michael Wilson, Munisa Patel, Elizabeth Poskett and Neeraj Mathad Photo: RETRO