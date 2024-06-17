26 exclusive retro archive pictures revealing what life in Preston was like back in 1965

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:38 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 15:44 BST

Take a trip down memory lane.

The destination: Preston in 1965. It was the year of the state funeral of Sir Winston Churchill, of Malcolm X’s assassination, and of American troops landing in Vietnam. But what did Preston look like back in those days?

1. Rev refs January 28 2019 Rhubarb, Thomas and friends, All Saints Chorley Coronation story, Harrison Hill Tavern and Bennets, Goobys Fire, Preston 1965, low tide after North Pier fire 1921, Welcome to Preston sign

2. The entrance to the American Adventure Theme Park.

3. St. Ignatius Church, Meadow Street, Preston 1965 St. Ignatius Church was opened in 1836 and enlarged in 1858.

4. Lancaster Road / North Road Preston c. 1965 The Church Hotel is on the right with English Martyrs Church in the background. Dominating the center of the image is a mens urinal. A common sight in Preston up to the mid 60's they were known locally as 'Iron Dukes' probably named after the audacious class battleship HMS Iron Duke launched in 1870.

