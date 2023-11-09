25 amazing retro pictures to take you back to 1979 Preston, from Caribbean Carnival and the Winter of Discontent to local schools
1979 was quite the year.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 08:22 GMT
From the election of Margaret Thatcher and the death of Sid Vicious, to widespread strikes and the opening of the first J.D. Wetherspoons, it was an eventful year to say the least. Take a look at some of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in 1979...
