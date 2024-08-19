19 spectacular throwback retro pictures to take you back to old school Preston in the early 1970s

From classic cars to old school pubs, the early 1970s was a heady era indeed.

For those looking to take a trip down memory lane and indulge in a spot of nostalgia, look no further - here are our very best pictures of Preston life back in 1970 and 1971.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

1. Young Dermott Gethings and his friends aren't easily "lost in space" thanks to a school that's encouraged their interest in the stars. Fifteen-year-old Dermott and four friends started on astronomy club three years ago at St John Fisher School, Preston, under the watchful eye of Mr Thomas Brammer, a teacher at the school. Recently they attended a Preston lecture given by Walter V. Smith, a scientist and meteorologist

2. Taylor Street, Preston, 1970's Looking towards Broadgate. Photographed by Terry Martin. Image courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group. Preston Digital Archive

3. Early 1970s Preston

4. Preston Marine Cadets Strand Road Preston. c 1970 In practice for the N.W area PT competition. Left to Right: Tony, Jim (Jnr.) Craig and Jim (Snr.) Bland. The Preston detatchment won the event at Liverpool that year under the direction of Jim Bland (Jnr.) - the staff PT instructor. Preston Digital Archive

