16 nostalgic pictures from the Classic Car Show at Preston's Avenham and Miller Park
Calling all petrolheads!
By Jack Marshall
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Engines revving, the unmistakable whiff of petrol and grease on the wind, and the glint of sunlight bouncing off gleaming paintwork, it’s the Classic Car Show. So, take a stroll through Avenham and Miller Park and feast your eyes on the horse-powered sights and throttle-gurgling sounds at what is undoubtedly Mecca for Preston-based fans of all things mechanical and retro...
Page 1 of 4