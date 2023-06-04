News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

14 images of Preston libraries from over the centuries, from the Harris Library to the prison library

As the saying goes, knowledge is power.
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

What’s more, Preston has had some truly fantastic places at which to accrue knowledge over the years, from the iconic Harris Library to countless other regional branches and educational establishments. So, just as you would with a good book, sit back and take a look at a new historic pictures of Prestonian libraries from over the decades

A group of young dancers stole the show at an ethnic cultural day. Youngsters from the Hindu and Gujurati centre in South Meadow Lane, Preston, performed three ancient Indian dances at the town's Harris Library. It was part of a special day of events including story-telling in Urdu and Gujurat, a display of books and traditional dress, and an ethnic music recital

1. Preston Libraries

A group of young dancers stole the show at an ethnic cultural day. Youngsters from the Hindu and Gujurati centre in South Meadow Lane, Preston, performed three ancient Indian dances at the town's Harris Library. It was part of a special day of events including story-telling in Urdu and Gujurat, a display of books and traditional dress, and an ethnic music recital Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The Ribbleton Branch Library, Preston on opening Day, March 29th 1954

2. Preston Libraries

The Ribbleton Branch Library, Preston on opening Day, March 29th 1954 Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12

3. Preston Libraries

Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The Harris Library Reading and News Room Preston. 1903

4. Preston Libraries

The Harris Library Reading and News Room Preston. 1903 Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Preston